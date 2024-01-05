A captivating video of a hardworking Nigerian female truck driver has taken the internet by storm

The video which duly showcased her driving prowess has garnered millions of views on the TikTok app

Her action in the trending video sparked a global conversation about women in the trucking industry

A resilient female truck driver, Omolade, has become an internet sensation after sharing a video of herself behind the wheels of a truck.

According to the truck driver’s caption, that was her first video of the year and she was driving through Ibadan.

Lady driving big truck in Ibadan stuns many Photo credit: @omoladegold301/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Viral video of a female truck driver shakes social media

The clip showed her driving the big truck with a great focus on the road as someone filmed her in action.

Her caption read;

“Ibadan people I hail oooh, First video of the year.”

The video quickly gained traction, capturing the attention of millions of viewers around the world.

Lady breaks barriers, inspires many with truck-driving skills

Omolade's video has not only gone viral but has also become a symbol of empowerment for women in the trucking industry.

As a female truck driver, she has shattered stereotypes and proven that gender should never be a barrier to pursuing one's passion.

Her video has inspired countless individuals, particularly women, to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams fearlessly.

Desmond reacted:

“This place looks like Ojoo.”

ADEKUNLE AFEEZ said:

“You must go to Canada DCL company wants you. So brave.”

@Nwachukwu Tochukwu87 said:

“Saw u yesterday around Orita's side, I did a video of u reversing the truck, so smooth.”

@weezy_ reacted:

“This is pure lawlessness and should not be tolerated, people trading on the road.”

Zephyr said:

“Try and be applying for jobs in UK and Canada. Always include your social media handles so they see you driving.”

Ajokecandy reacted:

“Nah me wear white round neck in this video.”

Okmoney reacted:

“Most motivated babe ever seen, keep it up dear.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady drives trailer for a living

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian lady driving a truck has stirred massive reactions online as people wondered where she got her passion from.

On the lady's TikTok page, she has several videos showing her at the steering wheel of a trailer. In one of them, the lady did a proper check of all the vehicle's tyres before commencing on her journey. While driving along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, her crew member made a video of her and also hyped Omolade.

The lady's driving skill was tested in a different clip as she tried to park the vehicle. A man behind the camera kept praising her as he asked if there are strong women like Omolade out there.

Source: Legit.ng