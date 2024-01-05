An eye-popping masquerade said to be from Edo state has stunned netizens because of how large it looks

The masquerade, which has the shape of an elephant, was seen in a short video posted on TikTok

A lot of people who saw the video took to the comment section to say funny things about the elephant masquerade

A Nigerian masquerade from Edo state has gone viral after a video of it was shared on TikTok.

The masquerade, which comes in the shape of an elephant, stunned a lot of TikTok users who saw how it moved.

The elephant masquerade was seen parading an open arena. Photo credit: TikTok/@mcataza.

The elephant masquerade was spotted as it moved around in an open arena, and people noticed that more than one person might be inside. It was said to have been spotted in Benin City.

While it fascinated my TikTok users, others made funny comments about it in the comment section of the video shared by @mcataza.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of elephant masquerade seen in Edo state

@user2952012743740 said:

"How many people dey inside."

@Otunba Aleshinloye said:

"Na Osakpolor and Osamagbe dey inside joor."

@emrex said:

"How I wish I fit use voice note for here. Na two people wear that thing, one for front one for back. See their tiny legs."

@Belhas said:

"This is a costume."

@Magnus.MAC said:

"No be pablo leg I see so? So Pablo da do dis kind work na e never share update."

@emmy said:

"Imagine wearing this costume and a real elephant came charging towards your direction."

@Queenposaretin said:

"Not me actually thinking it was real, who send me look the leg?"

@Amber said:

"Imagine one of them farting inside that thing."

@ThaGreatGabzy said:

"This one na earlyfant no be elephant.. abeg o."

Source: Legit.ng