A woman's weight loss journey from the period of her surgery to three years post-surgery has caught the attention of netizens

The woman transformed from being overweight to achieving significant weight loss with consistent effort

Many netizens on the X app reacted to the post and highlighted the difficulties of the weight loss process

A beautiful woman has bravely shared her weight loss journey which amazed netizens on the X app.

The resilient woman who underwent surgery documented the entire process for her followers.

Stunning transformation photos of plus-sized woman Photo credit: @oyindapenaddict/ X.

In a post shared on X by @oyindapenaddict, the woman reiterated her aim to inspire others who may be facing similar challenges.

Determined woman loses weight, flaunts transformation

After three years, her weight loss journey yielded remarkable result which was posted online.

Through her dedication and hard work, she achieved a drastic weight reduction, transforming her physical appearance and overall well-being.

Netizens applaud woman as she shares weight loss journey

Netizens were quick to applaud the woman's weight loss transformation, recognizing the immense effort and dedication required to achieve such significant results.

@ugo_hi reacted:

“This lady should be a motivation to other women. A lot of them should use her as point of contact to lose weight you can't be disturbing us in keke because of your weight fix up this year.”

RUTH IS FAVO... said:

“So where's the last picture that's supposed to shock me?”

O.J.= KELLY said:

“What a transformation.”

@Karigwe reacted:

“Why do people always do surgeries for wait loss? There are good workout routine o have seen bigger people use and it worked with no risk and side effects.”

@MissKike said:

“Woow this journey isn't easy fr.”

@damsolad said:

“Very incredible, she will need to be strict to maintain the new stature.”

@CFC_MC said;

“Wow. She now look moderate, gorgeous and beautiful. I salute her level of determination. Women out there should emulate her.”

@LarryXcell reacted:

“Women who can lose weight and maintain it have a special place in my book.”

