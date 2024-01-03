A young lady who had just finished her undergraduate degree revealed that she had been accepted into a PhD programme on TikTok

She admitted that she did not think much before applying for the PhD programme

She said in the video that it was only her courage and belief that made her apply and succeed

A young lady who had recently graduated from her undergraduate degree stunned her followers on TikTok when she announced that she had been offered a place in a PhD programme.

She confessed that she did not have a clear plan or goal when she applied for the PhD programme.

She got PhD without masters. Photo credit: @scholasticbabe/TikTok

Source: AFP

She, @scholasticbabe, explained in the video that it was only her daring attitude and strong faith that motivated her to take the challenge and achieve it.

She expressed her gratitude and excitement for the opportunity. Her video went viral and inspired many people who congratulated her and wished her success.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

JJ reacted:

“Spill l'm in my undergrad right now but I will like to know how I can get ahead of this.”

AsiaCee said:

“Congrats! There are many programs that let you get them simultaneously I believe.”

Spoopspaps wrote:

“This is somewhat commonly done in my field, and then if you no longer want the phd, you can "masters out" of it!”

Dr. Morgan Smith, PhD:

“Direct admit is the best!!!! You got it girl!! Congratulations!!!!”

Williamena K:

“Lol most people are always shocked to know one can obtain a PhD without masters, Congrats to you!”

Keyona:

“Sameee finishing last semester of undergrad had my first grad interview last week 3.”

Ken Ken:

“Me in my 2nd year still living in delusion.”

Nahomyj:

“Girl am interested please help me out.”

Murugi:

“Thank you God! I've been looking for people who've done direct PhDs!”

Young PhD student celebrates as she passes her courses with grade 'A'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady has inspired social media users with the excellent progress she is making in the pursuit of her studies.

Vee Kativhu is a PhD student at the Claremont Graduate University, USA, where she said she has spent three months so far.

She is doing her PhD in education and urban leadership and has inspired her followers due to her young looks.

Source: Legit.ng