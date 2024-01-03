A woman has shared her disappointment after organising a birthday party for her daughter and no one showed up except her boyfriend

In the video, the whole space was captured decorated and empty, with $225 worth of food untouched

The post gained attention as netizens related to her experience, emphasising the significance of supportive communities

A heartbroken woman has expressed her heartbreak after no one showed up to her daughter's birthday party except her boyfriend.

The woman identified as aaliyah_alena327 on TikTok had put effort into organizing the event, spending $225 on food for the celebration.

Woman shares video from daughter's party with no guests

However, the absence of guests left her feeling let down and saddened by the lack of support for her daughter's special day.

She wrote;

“How do you react when nobody shows up to your daughter’s party? $225 worth of food. My boyfriend's family is eating goood tonight. This is the support system I have for my daughter. Happy Birthday My lil mermaid!! Remember blood is no thicker than water.”

Netizens empathise with mum as she shares sad ordeal

Netizens quickly resonated with the woman's story, sharing their experiences and offering words of encouragement.

JazzyJuhar said:

“I don't understand this generation of parents (I'm not that old BTW) when my kids are invited to a kids party they're as important as a wedding/ important meeting. I show up and celebrate the child.”

JuicyPeach 03 said:

“One reason I don't really have parties anymore, trips will always be my go to.”

@big_mommastarz84 said:

“I spent thousands. Hired a photographer and had a cake made. Fireworks and everything and none of my family showed up. I cut them off that day.”

Honesty commented:

“Can we get an Amazon wishlist for baby girls birthday? Happy birthday princess.”

Nikki commented:

“This why I don't throw parties no more I realize it's just me my husband and our 8 children at the end of the day.”

KC Lydia said:

“Girl we stopped having parties. this yr i spent over $800 for a birthday for my son. EVERYONE was late. I'm talking an hr & some change late.”

Jo Dominique said:

“I no longer have parties. I just take my kids to do what they want and buy them gifts.”

Lady in tears after organising birthday party and only 2 friends came

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in a sad TikTok video, a woman expressed her disappointment after hosting a celebratory party for her close friends. According to the woman identified as @dar.kiee on TikTok, despite inviting all 13 of her closest companions, only two of them bothered to attend.

The party was scheduled to start at 6. pm, but as the clock struck at 7:18 pm, the majority of her friends were nowhere to be found. The woman couldn't hide her heartbreak as she shared her experience.

She revealed that she always shows up for her friends' special occasions, making the lack of support from her closest companions even more disheartening. Stressing further, she expressed her frustration, stating that she no longer wants to be invited to their future birthday celebrations or baby showers if they won't reciprocate the same level of effort and attendance.

