A Nigerian man who is a building contractor has shown a nice house he is about to start working on for a client

In a post on X, the man said the client has sent him N4 million to commence the building project

But some say the deposit was small because presently, a bag of BUA cement is sold at N3500 and Dangote Cement is sold between N5,000 to N5,300 per bag

A man showed the prototype of a beautiful house that he was about to build for a client.

In an X post, the building engineer, Abraham Machills, said the client had already sent him a part-payment of N4 million.

He said the client sent N4 million to start the building. Photo credit: X/@AbrahamMacHILLS.

While he did not say the full amount the entire building would cost, it appeared to be a low-budget apartment.

However, the beauty of the prototype attracted many reactions from X users, some of whom argued that the money might not be enough given the high cost of cement, a major construction material.

Cost of BUA and Dangote Cement, major building materials

Presently, a bag of a bag of BUA cement is pegged at N3,500 per bag, while a bag of Dangote Cement could cost between N5,000 to N5,300 per bag.

However, Engineer Abraham said the money sent to him was for a start. Others insisted that they would want a house like the one shared by Abrahams.

He said in the post:

"Me and this client have been talking for about 3 months. This morning, he sent 4M so we can begin his project. The 2nd frame is what we want to build for him. We haven't even met in person. You can start with what you have."

Reactions as man shows cute house

@feelpeters said:

"Just know that by God's grace I'm calling to have a deal with you to build me my 3 bedroom this year before my birthday. Amen."

@Blessedboy44551 said:

"So would 4m complete this project or what’s the estimate for this and how many bedrooms sir?"

@elegant_mc asked:

"How much is the money for this project in total? And does the money cover the motor?"

@_BeliveInGOD said:

"How many bedrooms sir."

Same man shows off N5 million house

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the same construction worker had sparked a debate online after showing off a fine two-bedroom bungalow.

While sharing the photo via Twitter, he asked netizens to give him only N5 million to build it for them.

However, some people have argued that N5 million may not be able to build such a house.

Source: Legit.ng