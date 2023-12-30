A YouTuber said he made $68,837.78 Dollars with a single video he posted on his YouTube channel

In a video he shared on TikTok, the man said he spends only one hour per day attending to his YouTube channel

He said a particular video which was viewed 9.5 million times gave him the money, which is about N61.7 million

A YouTuber has revealed how lucrative the platform is as he made N61.7 million with one of his videos.

In a TikTok post made using the handle, @studiohacksnow, the man said one of his videos got 9.5 million views.

He said he made money with one of his YouTube videos viewed N9.5 million times. Photo credit: TikTok/@studiohacksnow and Getty Images/ppart.

Source: UGC

Making money on YouTube

According to him, the estimated revenue that would accrue from the video is nothing less than $68,837.78, which is about N61.7 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He made it clear that he spends only an hour per day working on the YouTube channel.

Some people disputed his claim, but he showed the backend of his YouTube channel as proof.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man says he made N61.7 million on YouTube

@Helios asked:

"How many advertisements are in every video?"

@Mario Spiroglou said:

"That’s freaking awesome."

@Jose David Chavez said:

"Only the English-speaking channels, literally a Latin channel with those views, earn 8 times less."

@Lavvy said:

"Ok, but how to get views?"

Student earns salary in Dollars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a university student got a remote job that pays $3,000 per month, an equivalent of about N2.3 million in the current exchange rate.

The student, who was still in 200-level, said his ultimate aim is to relocate abroad after graduating from the university.

Many people have said he is lucky as he will be earning $36,000, which is about N28.2 million yearly, on the remote job while still in school.

Waitress shows off her Dollars

In another story, a waitress showed the result of her hard work as she came online to display a bundle of Naira notes.

The lady also showed people some US Dollars she earned while doing the job, which is a side hustle for her.

However, she also shed some tears in the video as she said she is also seeing money and 'shege' on the job.

Source: Legit.ng