A man has received a heavy backlash after expressing his opinion about celebrities who only attend cross-over service

In his tweet, he suggested that pastors should stop celebrities who do not regularly attend church from participating in cross-over services

The young man penned the advice in his reaction to the presence of Davido and Rema, as well as footballer Victor Osimhen, at various churches

A Nigerian man has expressed his concern over the attendance of celebrities at cross-over services, lamenting that they only make an appearance in church once a year.

The man identified as @ukange_davidx on X urged pastors not to permit celebrities who do not attend church regularly to participate in the significant cross-over service.

Man says Davido, other celebrities shouldn't attend crossover service Photo credit: @ukange_davix

Source: Twitter

Man tackles celebrities who attend only cross-over service

He tweeted this after Nigerian musicians, Davido and Rema attended cross-over worship services as well as footballer, Victor Osimhen.

He wrote;

“The way Nigerian celebrities like Davido‚ Rema and Osimhen troop into church to celebrate cross-over is alarming! I'm sure they only make it to church once every year! Pastors should not allow people that don't come to church regularly to worship for the cross-over service!”

Man faces backlash over stance on celebrities attending cross-over services

The man's tweet sparked a wave of backlash on social media with many users criticising his viewpoint.

Some argued that attending church is a personal decision while others defended the celebrities' right to participate in religious events regardless of their regular attendance.

@Holuwato... commented:

“Who told you that they don't go to church at least 60% in a year.”

@Loveth_sa reacted:

“It will surprise you to find out that, it's not just on cross-over.”

@iam_kc95 commented:

“Did you think before typing this? Since when did Christianity turn to attendance? Oshimen should leave Italy to worship with you every Sunday. Or you monitor them to know they only attend church once a year smh.”

@cahill14_11 reacted:

“Can you imagine this nonsense tweet? We are trying to bring people to church and into Christianity But someone somewhere thinks it's best to chase people that don't come to church regularly when they come for cross-over service. Ozwor pro pro max.”

@RukkysFooties commented:

“This thing you just tweeted, does it make sense to you? How did you know they go to church only once in a year? Even if they do, are you God to decide who comes to cross-over service and who doesn't?”

@7HE0D0R3 said:

“I guess you are the one who chooses who is worthy of God's mercy now right? Keep it up!”

