A viral TikTok video captured the moment a Nigerian bride participated in her wedding from overseas via a video call

While her husband and family celebrated in person, she was unable to attend due to some unstated reasons

The bride did not let the distance dampen her spirits, as she danced joyfully on the screen to the live music performed

One of the most unforgettable weddings in Nigeria was captured in a TikTok video that went viral on social media.

The video showed how a beautiful bride joined her wedding ceremony from a foreign country through a video call, as she could not travel back home due to unstated reasons.

Bride joins wedding online. Photo credit: @oppyjay_alaga/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Her husband, who was dressed in a traditional attire, and her family, who were gathered at the venue, did not let the physical distance affect their happiness.

They danced and celebrated with the bride, who was also wearing a stunning outfit as she appeared on a large screen.

The singer, who was invited to perform at the wedding, sang a heartfelt song that expressed the love and joy of the couple.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oluwakemisola reacted:

“Please post where dey give each other ring.”

Oluwanifemi said:

“Story Dey different congratulations.”

Wealth837383:

“She was my senior back in secondary school.”

Oluwafunnmilayo:

“Mo fo o.”

Nigerian bride causes stir at wedding as she dances crazily

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that couples tend to steal the show at their weddings with exciting displays, and a bride did this with her dancing.

In a hilarious video from a traditional wedding, the bride suddenly broke into a crazy dance while walking with the groom.

An attempt by the groom to halt her was unsuccessful as she marched towards where a group of ladies were and began to dance.

Bride dances to Kizz Daniel's buga, takes off her gele and shoe

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a video of a bride dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga on her wedding day has gone viral online.

In the sweet video, the bride who was dressed in her traditional attire danced to Buga with so much energy.

While dancing, the excited bride first took off her shoes and stunned guests who were dancing with her.

