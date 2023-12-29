A visa application agency has advised students wishing to study in Canada about the documents they should possess

A visa application agency has listed the important documents to possess if one wants to apply for a Canada study visa.

In a post made on TikTok, Pace Visa said those wishing to study in Canada must have a valid passport, such as the Nigerian international passport.

Pace Visa also listed a medical certificate, proof of funds to live and study in Canada, and a statement of purpose.

Also, students applying for a Canada study visa must present evidence to prove ties to their home country. These could be bank statements, investments or contracts.

Documents used in applying for Canada study visa

Applicants for a Canada study visa also need a police clearance certificate, passport-sized photographs, and acceptance letters issued by a Canadian college or university.

The applicant also needs to present their academic documents such as transcripts, certificates, and IETS/TOEFL results if applicable.

The documents are also confirmed by the website of the Canadian Government.

See the list of documents as posted by Pace Visa below:

Source: Legit.ng