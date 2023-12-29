Global site navigation

"Get Your Credentials Ready": Important Documents Needed For Canada Study Visa Application
People

"Get Your Credentials Ready": Important Documents Needed For Canada Study Visa Application

by  Israel Usulor
  • A visa application agency has advised students wishing to study in Canada about the documents they should possess
  • In a post made on TikTok, Pace Visa listed the documents to include a valid international passport, statement of purpose and acceptance letter
  • Other documents for a Canada visa application are a police clearance certificate, medical certificate and proof of ties to the applicant's home country

A visa application agency has listed the important documents to possess if one wants to apply for a Canada study visa.

In a post made on TikTok, Pace Visa said those wishing to study in Canada must have a valid passport, such as the Nigerian international passport.

List of important documents needed to apply study visa in Canada.
Getting one's documents ready is an important step to receiving a Canada study visa. Photo credit: Getty Images/Jacob Wackerhausen and Alexandrumagurean. Photos are used for illustration only.
Source: Getty Images

Pace Visa also listed a medical certificate, proof of funds to live and study in Canada, and a statement of purpose.

Also, students applying for a Canada study visa must present evidence to prove ties to their home country. These could be bank statements, investments or contracts.

Documents used in applying for Canada study visa

Applicants for a Canada study visa also need a police clearance certificate, passport-sized photographs, and acceptance letters issued by a Canadian college or university.

The applicant also needs to present their academic documents such as transcripts, certificates, and IETS/TOEFL results if applicable.

The documents are also confirmed by the website of the Canadian Government.

See the list of documents as posted by Pace Visa below:

