"Get Your Credentials Ready": Important Documents Needed For Canada Study Visa Application
- A visa application agency has advised students wishing to study in Canada about the documents they should possess
- In a post made on TikTok, Pace Visa listed the documents to include a valid international passport, statement of purpose and acceptance letter
- Other documents for a Canada visa application are a police clearance certificate, medical certificate and proof of ties to the applicant's home country
A visa application agency has listed the important documents to possess if one wants to apply for a Canada study visa.
In a post made on TikTok, Pace Visa said those wishing to study in Canada must have a valid passport, such as the Nigerian international passport.
Pace Visa also listed a medical certificate, proof of funds to live and study in Canada, and a statement of purpose.
Also, students applying for a Canada study visa must present evidence to prove ties to their home country. These could be bank statements, investments or contracts.
Documents used in applying for Canada study visa
Applicants for a Canada study visa also need a police clearance certificate, passport-sized photographs, and acceptance letters issued by a Canadian college or university.
The applicant also needs to present their academic documents such as transcripts, certificates, and IETS/TOEFL results if applicable.
The documents are also confirmed by the website of the Canadian Government.
See the list of documents as posted by Pace Visa below:
Social media users react to documents for Canada visa application
@user39730943428224 said:
"I do appreciate your service, stay blessed."
@Wealth asked:
"Do you recommend schools also?"
@elvisbrown905 asked:
"Do I need proof of funds if I am going on a scholarship?"
@Kayklef asked:
"Can you recommend school that has a low tuition deposit and they are PGWP?"
@Burundy_daaa asked:
"Any university or college that can accept olevel without mathematics and IELTS exam?"
Man in tears as fraudulent visa agent dupes him
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man who paid N15 million for a Canadian visa was duped.
The man did not know that the visa agent he engaged was a fraudster who disappeared with his money.
The man could not use the documents issued to him because the authorities told him they were fake.
Source: Legit.ng