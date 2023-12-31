A Nigerian man living in Canada has revealed a different and less popular option: the provincial nomination route

He explained that this route involves visiting the Canadian website and choosing a province that suits your preferences

Then, you have to apply for a nomination from that province, which will increase your chances of getting a permanent residency

Canada is a popular destination for many people who want to start a new life abroad, but the common perception is that studying is the only viable option to achieve this goal.

However, this is not true, as a Nigerian expat living in Canada has revealed a different and less known way to relocate to the North American country: the provincial nomination route.

Man shares top secret. Photo credit: @canadaliveupdates/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He explained that this route involves doing some research on the Canadian website and selecting a province that matches your personal and professional interests and qualifications.

Then, you have to submit an application for a nomination from that province, which will boost your score and your chances of getting an invitation to apply for a permanent residency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He decided to share this valuable information with his fellow Nigerians who are looking for other ways to immigrate to Canada besides studying.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Witney Smith reacted:

“I wish yoU people can just teach us how to apply our selfs tbh I would really appreciate it I don't mind paying if I can afford it.”

Amelia's clozet said:

“In most cases yOU need to have masters degree and you must write lELT.”

Tinagold Omoalaje wrote:

“I swear yoU are really providing US with plenty information well done.”

User5595774108749:

“I am interested in getting a job in Canada help dear.”

User8017273255166:

“Is the ielts required there n there on application or you will provide it later in the process?”

Oscar might 004:

“Bro, please am in Canada already Brampton Ontario. what can you do for me.”

Prisca chidera:

“Between Canada and Australia which is more better to live and work.”

Nancy Ifeoma:

“Please can you guide me on how to apply please.”

Adegbola abdulazeez:

“Like how many months does this take bro.”

Nigerian nurse finally made it to America after 6 years of visa rejection

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video of a Nigerian nurse who achieved her dream of getting a US visa after six years of trying has gone viral online.

The nurse expressed her joy and gratitude in a short video that showed her holding her visa and passport.

She said that she had been applying for the visa since 2017 and faced many challenges and rejections along the way.

Source: Legit.ng