A Nigerian in Canada shared his experience of working under Indian bosses in a viral TikTok video

He claimed that Indian bosses tend to delegate their own tasks to their subordinates and make them work harder than necessary

He also admitted that he was ignorant of this situation and regretted choosing Canada as his first destination for relocation

A Nigerian man who relocated to Canada narrated his ordeal of working under Indian supervisors in a video that gained a lot of attention on TikTok.

He alleged that his Indian bosses had a habit of dumping their own responsibilities on their subordinates and forcing them to work extra hours.

He also confessed that he was unaware of this harsh reality before he moved to Canada and expressed his remorse for choosing it as his first country of relocation.

He wondered if he would have been better off in another place where he could have more respect and dignity as a worker.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tunechi reacted:

“Come to Dubai yoU go see shege proms, honestly I'm tired of working with them.”

Piladoci said:

“Change am for them bro.”

Rhuky Faith wrote:

“Steady changing it for them lol.”

Innocent also said:

“Indian Aboki full Canada + UAE and some part of uk.”

Omotomiwa commented:

“So trueeee heard a lot of people complaining about such and I have them around. Even in a classroom they have that attitude.”

Kenny vibes:

“Don't gree for them bro nah so them dey do.”

Peter:

“No gree for anybody.”

TiK Thug:

“Na just this Canada rules deh save most of them..walai talai.”

Jameskarol:

“I tells yoU bro...I work with one and she won dey control, omo I change am for am, na me self come dey control am for work.”

Chima iroh:

“This is what we are facing in UAE.”

Chi897758:

“Fr!! When i saw a job posting for tim Hortons and it said punjabi speaking only, i lost it.”

Anika:

“This is why I'm thinking twice about Canada, l got this update and changed plans immediately!”

Man who relocated to Canada as international student laments, shares ordeal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a TikTok user identified as @crizomeccc has stirred emotions with a video showing his life in Canada as an international student.

In a post, he reported that his daily routine includes waking up at 6:00 a.m. to go to work, returning at 4:30 p.m., attending school at 5:00 p.m., and returning home at 10:30 p.m.

He emphasized that life as an international student in Canada is not easy and advised others to be well-prepared.

