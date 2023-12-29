A Nigerian lady who had been living in a rent house achieved her dream of building her own house

She shared a video of her new house, which looked stunning and brand new from the outside

She also gave a tour of the inside of the house, which was equally impressive and modern

A Nigerian lady who had been living in a rented property for years finally fulfilled her aspiration of building her own house and becoming a landlady.

She shared a video of her new house on social media, which appeared sparkling from the outside. The house had a beautiful design, a spacious compound, and a shiny roof.

Lady builds house.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @dadewales3, she also showed the inside of the house, which had a large living room, a well-furnished kitchen, and several bedrooms.

The woman expressed her joy and gratitude for her accomplishment, and inspired many people with her story.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User7327043161647 reacted:

“Congratulations Lord bless my husband so he can complete our own project.”

Lope said:

“Wow Say that's massive baby Congratulations.”

Beerahg wrote:

“Congratulations mama.”

Tee babe commented:

“Please lord I want to own a house before next year December oluwa joh. Congratulations mama.”

Adedoyinolorunfem also commented:

“Lord please help my husband this coming year to complete our own project, congratulations my dear sis.”

Bamadehair$touch also said:

“Congratulations my family is next in line.”

Nigerian lady celebrates after building new house

