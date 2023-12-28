In a viral TikTok video, a Nigerian lady revealed how she qualified as a registered nurse in both Canada and the United Kingdom

She explained the steps involved in the process, such as taking the National Nursing Assessment Service (NNAS), which assesses your skills and qualifications

She also mentioned the IELTS and WEST tests, which are required for people who do not have a nursing degree

A Nigerian woman has shared her inspiring journey of becoming a registered nurse in two different countries: Canada and the United Kingdom.

In a TikTok video shared by @researchwithivy, she revealed the steps and requirements that she had to fulfill in order to achieve her dream.

She explained that the first step was to apply for the National Nursing Assessment Service (NNAS), which is an organization that evaluates the education and experience of internationally educated nurses.

She then talked about the language tests that she had to take, such as the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and the Writing Sample Test (WEST).

