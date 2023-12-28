A group, Academic Excellence Initiative, AEI, has invited secondary students to apply for its free UTME-JAMB scholarship

The group is set to select 100 intelligent indigent students and pay for their 2024 UTME as a way of encouraging academic excellence

Application for the fund has already started on the AEI website and will terminate on December 31, 2023

A group has invited interested secondary school students to apply for its free Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME funds.

The group, identified as Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI) will offset the 2024 UTME fees for 100 students.

The group said selected students would write UTME for free. Photo credit: Getty Images/Hill Street Studios and JAMB. Photos for illustration only.

Successful candidates would have their UTME registration fees of N7,700 paid by the group.

According to AEI, the aim is to assist sound and intelligent students who may otherwise not have funds for UTME.

Group to sponsor 100 UTME candidates

Application for the funds has kicked off, and interested UTME candidates are to visit the AEI portal to apply.

The deadline for the application is December 31, and the selection examination will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Ibadan Boys’ High School, Oke-Bola, Ibadan.

One of the conditions for selection is that applicants must have completed their O'level and be ready to take the UTME in 2024.

Also, the applicants must have a functional email address and a National Identification Number, NIN, as well as not be a previous beneficiary.

