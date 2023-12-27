"I Export to the UK": Lady Selling Smoked Fish Impresses TikTok Users With Superb Marketing Skills
- A smoked fish seller brought her goods to TikTok to create awareness about the business and to look for patronage
- However, Scholastica Dadean's marketing skills and the way she presented the fish impressed many social media users
- The lady, who also said she could export fish to the UK, has become popular on TikTok
A lot of social media users are indicating interest in patronising a lady who sells smoked fish.
In a trending video that now has over 202k views on TikTok, the lady, Scholastica Dadean, presented her goods in a superb way.
Scholastica Dadean marketed her smoked fish in a way that endeared her to her audience and sparked a flurry of positive responses.
When she was asked if she could send smoked fish to the UK, she responded in the affirmative in the comment section.
Also, she said 55 pieces of the crisply smoked fish cost N55,000. Her TikTok account is replete with videos showcasing her hustle.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady markets her smoked fish in a beautiful way
@Feelingtheglory asked:
"Do you post to the UK?"
@princedan596 commented:
"I want this."
@Martha Baby Love said:
"I need two cartons."
@user3099968817159 commented:
"How much is one bag."
@user4119489977815 said:
"How much for a carton? And how many pieces are inside that carton? I am in Lagos state."
@Asia first Daughter said:
"Please, I need one carton ASAP."
@zeezeelove1 asked:
"Where are you residing?"
@Goodnessmmaete asked:
"Please, how much is one cartoon."
@Mabless24_love asked:
"Where are you located, and how much is cotton?"
@oluchindubisi313 asked:
"How much? And how can we get it in Lagos?"
@danielude711 said:
"I am interested; retail or wholesale option accepted. My location is Aba, Abia State."
Graudate sets up a successful fish farm
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who is an Industrial Chemistry graduate from the Abia State University, Uturu has set up a fish farm.
The man named Kenneth Odoemenam told Legit.ng that fish farming is a lucrative business but that it is capital-intensive.
Kenneth said after he attended fish farming training in 2017, he started small and gradually got bigger in the business.
Source: Legit.ng