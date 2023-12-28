A woman married into wealth made a video to show her husband's luxurious mansion in the village

The wife gave a tour of the home as she went from their bedroom to the two spacious living rooms they have

Many Nigerian ladies who reacted to her clip said that it is very good to settle down with a wealthy man

A Nigerian woman from the east has made a video of her husband's mansion in the village with cute interior decor.

The wife praised her husband's wealth as she gave a tour of the palatial house. Their bedroom was very spacious.

The parlour had very expensive chairs. Photo source: @princessjay_1

Source: TikTok

Spatial living room with expensive chairs

She (@princessjay___1) went into the room's walk-in closet to show the building speaks of luxury. From the veranda, she revealed the park with some vehicles.

The living room has regal chairs fit for palaces. The second parlour in the building has a different set of chairs.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mandy said:

"Pls let minimize showing our achievements on social media pls kidnapers are everywhere."

Miracee21 said:

"I greet the cleaners."

vianney gold said:

"From the bed to television nah 2k for Uber."

Chioma Divine said:

"There’s no logical reason why I shouldn’t be wealthy."

Chi-Chi Kingsley said:

"Some women are lucky, I swear."

Sommie said:

"If u people ever see me marrying for love eeh use slap wake me them don charm me."

ikemobasi wondered:

"Come na only igbo pple dey do Christmas."

user11597287195 said:

"The real definition of Odogwu wife, my own locate me in 2024 Amen."

mz_sugarp said:

"God please dash me one Igbo good rich handsome man."

precious Ajayi said:

"I feel exhausted from watching this video the trekking no go funny."

Faith Ekwonwa said:

"Igbò or nothing. I miss not going home. Bank work shaa."

Freshpapi said:

"They pulled down our mansions in Lagos but not knowing we have bigger ones back home."

Source: Legit.ng