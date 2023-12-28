Wife Shows off Hubby's Wealth, Gives Tour of Village Mansion Worth Millions of Naira with Big Chairs
- A woman married into wealth made a video to show her husband's luxurious mansion in the village
- The wife gave a tour of the home as she went from their bedroom to the two spacious living rooms they have
- Many Nigerian ladies who reacted to her clip said that it is very good to settle down with a wealthy man
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.
A Nigerian woman from the east has made a video of her husband's mansion in the village with cute interior decor.
The wife praised her husband's wealth as she gave a tour of the palatial house. Their bedroom was very spacious.
Spatial living room with expensive chairs
She (@princessjay___1) went into the room's walk-in closet to show the building speaks of luxury. From the veranda, she revealed the park with some vehicles.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The living room has regal chairs fit for palaces. The second parlour in the building has a different set of chairs.
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
mandy said:
"Pls let minimize showing our achievements on social media pls kidnapers are everywhere."
Miracee21 said:
"I greet the cleaners."
vianney gold said:
"From the bed to television nah 2k for Uber."
Chioma Divine said:
"There’s no logical reason why I shouldn’t be wealthy."
Chi-Chi Kingsley said:
"Some women are lucky, I swear."
Sommie said:
"If u people ever see me marrying for love eeh use slap wake me them don charm me."
ikemobasi wondered:
"Come na only igbo pple dey do Christmas."
user11597287195 said:
"The real definition of Odogwu wife, my own locate me in 2024 Amen."
mz_sugarp said:
"God please dash me one Igbo good rich handsome man."
precious Ajayi said:
"I feel exhausted from watching this video the trekking no go funny."
Faith Ekwonwa said:
"Igbò or nothing. I miss not going home. Bank work shaa."
Freshpapi said:
"They pulled down our mansions in Lagos but not knowing we have bigger ones back home."
Young man built house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man joined the league of young Nigerians who started their houses and finished in 2023.
The rich man made a short photo slide on TikTok, taking people through its construction phases.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng