A video shared on Instagram shows the moment a rich businessman received a group of mothers in his compound

The rich businessman, Blord, said the mothers who thronged his compound numbered more than 500

According to Blord, they were in his compound in Ebenebe, Anambra state, to thank him for giving their children scholarships

Some mothers in Ebenebe town, Anambra state, stormed a rich man's house to shower him with praises.

In a touching video shared on Instagram, the man, Blord, said the women came to thank him for providing their kids with scholarships.

The man said he gave scholarships to the children of the mothers who came to thank him in Ebenebe. Photo credit: Instagram/MrBlord.

The video showed the women thronging the compound, singing and dancing as Blord joined them with his hands lifted in acknowledgement.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Blord wrote:

"Man of his people. Over 500 Ebenebe mothers came to say thank you for all the scholarships I gave their children and to also celebrate with me. Ebenebe IGA; we are great."

Recall that during the Christmas festivities, Blord reportedly shared 1200 bags of rice and four cows to his village people.

Reactions as villagers thank rich man

@sultan_teezie said:

"These one go later do politics all these one na strategy."

@cashinsam said:

"Sir, be guarded with these people...some came with bad intentions."

@mazibet9ja commented:

"Those two boys dey argue between Blord and chief priest who get money pass."

@funds_cruz said:

"Hustle make your mama no go dey clean your mate shoe because of bag of rice."

@anyiego13 said:

"All these ones shouting politics. Yes he merited it. He's rich and humble."

@asonta_b_asontaa said:

"Political move bro ..house of assemble next. E sure for you ..I will personally come back to vote for you."

@car_matters_gwarimpa said:

"My man, you dey give me joy. What a man."

Rich businessman buys 1000 bags of rice for poor people

Recall that Blord had announced his plans to do a massive giveaway of food to bless people's lives during the Christmas festivities.

He said he was going to share 1000 bags of rice, 1000 bottles of groundnut oil and five live cows.

The young man shared a video on Instagram showing the bags of rice while getting ready for the massive giveaway.

