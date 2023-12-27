A doctor has shared the touching letter he received from a patient who passed away from cancer

The heartfelt note expressed gratitude for the doctor's unwavering support and kindness throughout the patient's journey

Netizens were deeply moved by the doctor's compassion and sent prayers for the patient's soul to rest in peace

A medical doctor got emotional after reading the letter a patient wrote to him before losing her life to cancer.

The patient entrusted her sister with the letter, expressing her deep appreciation for the doctor's unwavering support.

Doctor displays letter a patient wrote before dying Photo credit: @draizident/X

Source: Twitter

Doctor shares heartfelt letter from his patient

Despite being assigned to another unit, the doctor identified as @draizident on X, made sure to check up on her regularly, providing comfort and reassurance during her difficult battle.

The patient's letter, addressed to the doctor, conveyed her immense gratitude for his presence and care.

She expressed how his visits, even when he was assigned elsewhere, made a significant difference in her life.

The doctor's compassionate approach and the way he delivered difficult news gave her strength and alleviated her depression.

The patient's heartfelt prayer for the doctor's blessings encompassed his career, health, finances, and the hope for a loving partner.

The letter read;

“Dear Dr. Aniekwe, I want to thank you for being there for me. Even when they put you in another unit, you still came to check up on me. You are a good doctor and I pray for you every time. That God will bless your kind heart.

"You have made me not to be depressed anymore with my cancer. I have been feeling depressed since my cancer started but you made it better, even when you told me my cancer was bad, and I may not make it, I still felt better the way you told me.

"I pray God will bless you in your career, your health and your finances. And give you a good wife. Amen. Sister Grace madam Teacher, Your friend and patient.”

Netizens moved by doctor's kindness

Netizens were deeply touched by the doctor's compassionate nature as they read the letter.

They applauded his dedication and the positive impact he had on the patient's life.

The doctor's unwavering support and the patient's heartfelt letter served as a reminder of the profound impact healthcare professionals can have on their patients' lives.

@sisiolojuede said:

“May her soul rest in peace and don't stop being that good doctor that you are. God bless you Doc.”

@Khanstillday reacted:

“This is so sad, must be really hard onn you. May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

@AdemoyeJohn reacted:

“You've definitely touched her in a way she didn't expect a stranger would. Well done. And I hope she rest in peace.”

@ YungNed commented:

“It actually cost nothing to be kind. May God bless you.”

DAMOLA reacted:

“I will cry for 3 days straight. God bless you.”

