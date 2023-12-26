A Nigerian man shared an important update about a study opportunity in Iceland, specifically at the University of Iceland

He said that he had found a scholarship that did not require an IELTS or financial statement

He added that he was sharing the information for free to anyone who was interested, but he was not a travel agent

A Nigerian man recently took to social media to share an important update about a study opportunity in Iceland, particularly at the University of Iceland.

He revealed that he had discovered a scholarship programme that did not require an IELTS score or a financial statement, which are common requirements for many other scholarships.

The man, @davethetraveller, explained that the scholarship was for master’s degree in any field of study, and that the application deadline was fast approaching.

He added that he was sharing the information for free to anyone who was interested in pursuing their education abroad, but he clarified that he was not a travel agent and should not be contacted for such services.

He urged his followers to take advantage of this rare opportunity and to share it with others who may benefit from it.

Nice & Lovely reacted:

“The University of lceland does not charge tuition fees. but the annual registration fee is is about 450k.”

Royal Star said:

“Thanks for this update boss please how to apply?”

Dave08039549041 wrote:

“Use your GoogCreator browser search for university of iceland application form.”

Stephnelly commented:

“Please Sir, you can help US with the link in your bio. Thank you.”

D Eagle:

“Very ready to go.”

User8884027812983:

“How easy to get it as a nurse or medical doctor?”

Tochigreg:

“And how much will it cost me from Nigeria to lceland pls.”

Michael o'lredia:

“What are the requirements and embassy requirement?”

Sylvester Collins:

“Everything is free, so what's the catch bro.”

Study abroad expert shares Iceland ‘japa’ opportunity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an X user who connects people with relocation opportunities in Europe, @Cherrychristie2, has shared a piece of information where she said Iceland is still tuition-free.

Legit.ng reports that public universities in Iceland do not charge tuition fees.

Iceland has a vibrant student life, both for local and international students. People who study there are also promised a high-quality education. On that account, Nigerian youths can take advantage of the opportunity.

