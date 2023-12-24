Businessman Blord has returned to his hometown in Anambra ahead of the Christmas celebration

The Bill Point owner stormed Umuji Ebenebe community in a VIP-like manner with a convoy of luxury cars

A lovely video showed how he made his way into the community and his new mansion and melted hearts

The CEO of Blord Group, Linus Williams Ifejika, popularly known as Blord, arrived in style at Umuji Ebenebe community, his hometown.

The Igbo businessman, who had announced plans to give 1,000 bags of rice to people, shared a video on his verified Instagram page capturing his Anambra homecoming.

Blord's arrival caught people's attention. Photo Credit: @blord_official

Source: Instagram

"Just arrived my father’s Land Ebenebe For the Christmas, as a proper anambra Igbo man , coming home is our culture and will always be , We are feeding 1,500 Ebenebe family with bags of rice , Oil and Cow meats , And Brand new phones ☎️, Blord is home," Blord wrote on Instagram

In the clip, he entered the community in a convoy of luxury cars and was greeted by a security personnel.

All the cars in the convoy made their way to his new mansion in a grand manner.

Watch the video here.

Netizens express admiration for Blord's homecoming

iambiggie001 said:

"Your cameraman day try.

"Imagine always getting there before you.

"Even from the checkpoint home."

_stephe_ni said:

"God I thank youu for keeping us aliveeeewhich of your grace can we deny oh Lord."

abiseloadedng said:

"God will continue to bless, still look forward to work with you someday, my dream."

mz_mz_jewel said:

"Me saying it is matter of time, I feed 5000 in my village."

ifeoma_okachanma said:

"You’re welcome sir , may God almighty guide and protect you throughout your staying in your father’s land Amen."

cashboyraph said:

"Mentor I will be this big one day and do this for families in my village."

key_2_successz said:

"Body just dey sweet me watching this convoy I keep on replaying it God please bless me."

Blord acquires new luxury mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Blord had flaunted a new mansion he acquired.

The businessman uploaded videos of his new home for fans and followers to see his latest acquisition.

A white-equipped, magnificent house with a beautiful car park and a water fountain in the middle of the compound was spotted in the video. Different cars, including Mercedes-Benz, were parked in the garage in the same complex.

Source: Legit.ng