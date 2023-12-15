A Nigerian man is set to do a massive giveaway of food to bless people's lives during the Christmas festivities

The man, identified on Instagram as Mr Blord said he is going to share 1000 bags of rice, 1000 bottles of groundnut oil and five live cows

He shared a video on Instagram showing the bags of rice as he is getting ready for the massive giveaway

A Nigerian man is set to share 1000 bags of rice to help poor people celebrate the Christmas festivities.

The rich businessman named Blord made it clear that it has become a yearly affair for him to share food to fellow citizens each year.

He said apart from the 1000 bags of rice which he showed in the video, he is also going to give out 1000 bottles of groundnut oil.

Blord also said he is going to give out five live cows to people for them to slaughter during the festivities.

Source: Legit.ng