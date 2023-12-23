A Nigerian could not hold back her tears after her boyfriend broke up with her over a missed phone call

The lady said that she could not answer the call because it came at 5 am when she was still sleeping

Many Nigerians who watched her crying said that her boyfriend was most probably avoiding Christmas billing

A young Nigerian lady has made a video crying about her boyfriend, Emmanuel, dumping her a few days before Christmas.

The lady (@rhema_xx) wondered why her lover dumped her so close to the festive season.

The lady cried and said her boyfriend had called her at 5 am. Photo source: @rhema_xx

Source: TikTok

Heartbroken lady cried

She said that he dumped her because she did not pick up his call once. The lady claimed she was sleeping at that time.

In a video, the pretty Nigerian lady wondered why her boyfriend called her very early, around 5 am.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mayor Nais said:

"On the third day to Christmas Emmanuel said to you."

IFEX said:

"E"mmanuel the brotherhood is proud of you."

Kehinde Iledare said:

"Emmanuel you are a wise guy. The brotherhood is proud of you."

demmyPaid said:

"Na only Emmanuel fit advice me make I hear now."

zaine said:

"Me I go do ooo if emmanuel no do."

imosemoney2 said:

"Emmanuel de avoid billing sis try understand e go come beg for January you hear."

yungswizz Joseph said:

"Wow, Emmanuel want to take a break first, January 20th don't worry he will resume."

vickyjoseph392 said:

"My own Emmanuel is a God sent oo."

Emmanuel Okorie said:

"Abeg dey call surname ooo my babe don dey think say nah me."

Sukay janduku said:

"Emmanuel life no be so o."

SNR OBLIQ said:

"Omo Emmanuel says the relationship go continue on the third of January."

belshaman2 said:

"Emmanuel no wan buy wig he dey run from unnecessary billings, no worry after Christmas Emmanuel go come back to you."

Another lady faced heartbreak

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a trending video of a young lady in tears after her relationship crashed got tongues wagging on social media.

In the sad video, the lady who wore black track trousers and a grey hoodie was spotted lying down with her back on the floor.

Source: Legit.ng