"E Dey Avoid Billing": Boyfriend Dumps Lady 3 Days to Christmas, She Cries Over Strong Heartbreak
- A Nigerian could not hold back her tears after her boyfriend broke up with her over a missed phone call
- The lady said that she could not answer the call because it came at 5 am when she was still sleeping
- Many Nigerians who watched her crying said that her boyfriend was most probably avoiding Christmas billing
A young Nigerian lady has made a video crying about her boyfriend, Emmanuel, dumping her a few days before Christmas.
The lady (@rhema_xx) wondered why her lover dumped her so close to the festive season.
Heartbroken lady cried
She said that he dumped her because she did not pick up his call once. The lady claimed she was sleeping at that time.
In a video, the pretty Nigerian lady wondered why her boyfriend called her very early, around 5 am.
Another lady faced heartbreak
