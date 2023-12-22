The annual celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ will not be held in Bethlehem, the city has announced

Bethlehem, a Palestinian town south of Jerusalem in the West Bank, is the birthplace of the Christian Messiah, Jesus Christ

The General Vicar and Patriarchal Vicar for Jerusalem, Bishop William Shomali, has shed light on why the year 2023's Christmas celebration in Bethlehem was shelved

Why Bethlehem won't celebrate this year's Christmas

Concerning the decision to cancel the Christmas celebration in Bethlehem, the General Vicar and Patriarchal Vicar for Jerusalem, Bishop William Shomali, attributed it to the Israel-Gaza war, Mail Guardian reports. In his words:

“How can we celebrate Christmas when thousands of Palestinians got killed and injured and thousands of houses were destroyed in Gaza?”

A report by NPR explained that Palestinian leaders of Christian denominations came together in November to jointly decide on the cancellation, citing the devasting war in Gaza, which started on October 7.

On October 7, the Palestinian Sunni Islamist group Hamas led surprise attacks against Israel from the Gaza Strip by land, sea, and air.

The birth of Jesus Christ is celebrated annually on December 25 and started in 350 CE.

