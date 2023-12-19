Global site navigation

“Why is She Running Away”: Nigerian Man Kneels in Corner to Propose to Lady, She Runs Away
People

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A romantic man planned a memorable marriage proposal for his beloved
  • He waited at a corner of the restaurant where he had arranged a surprise
  • The waiters led the woman to the spot, keeping her in the dark about what was going to happen

A man surprised his partner with an unforgettable marriage proposal.

In a video posted by @ursulaesomia, he hid in a corner of the restaurant where he had set up a romantic scene.

Photo of couple
The lady appeared to be moved by the gesture. Photo credit: @ursulaesomia/TikTok
Source: TikTok

The staff escorted the woman to the spot, without revealing the surprise. She was moved emotionally when she saw him on one knee, holding a ring and ready to pop the question.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Paternetraore reacted:

“Aiii but she accepted or what is it like Because there is no end.”

Licha said:

“Congratulations.”

Gogstar89 wrote:

“Wow we are in relationship chakroman meme.”

Tshilanda wrote:

“Tontine is finished when I've been waiting since then congratulations to you my dear.”

Lilou commented:

“She often goes where lol I go crack mine to ask him where he Since then I have been mistreated like that.”

User9580312888639:

“Congratulations my darling, lots of good things in your life. may your happiness locate us.”

Kwamy3003:

“I saw you on jarstore status. Congratulations.”

User4661879979108:

“I wonder if he really loves me.”

Nigerian lady kneels with ring as she proposes to her man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a Nigerian lady surprising her man with a marriage proposal has gone viral on TikTok.

In what looks like a celebratory occasion, owing to the arrangement of the scene, the lady suddenly went on her knees before her man.

She brought out an engagement ring and, with a smile on her face, stretched it forth to her boyfriend.

