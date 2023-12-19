“Why is She Running Away”: Nigerian Man Kneels in Corner to Propose to Lady, She Runs Away
- A romantic man planned a memorable marriage proposal for his beloved
- He waited at a corner of the restaurant where he had arranged a surprise
- The waiters led the woman to the spot, keeping her in the dark about what was going to happen
A man surprised his partner with an unforgettable marriage proposal.
In a video posted by @ursulaesomia, he hid in a corner of the restaurant where he had set up a romantic scene.
The staff escorted the woman to the spot, without revealing the surprise. She was moved emotionally when she saw him on one knee, holding a ring and ready to pop the question.
Paternetraore reacted:
“Aiii but she accepted or what is it like Because there is no end.”
Licha said:
“Congratulations.”
Gogstar89 wrote:
“Wow we are in relationship chakroman meme.”
Tshilanda wrote:
“Tontine is finished when I've been waiting since then congratulations to you my dear.”
Lilou commented:
“She often goes where lol I go crack mine to ask him where he Since then I have been mistreated like that.”
User9580312888639:
“Congratulations my darling, lots of good things in your life. may your happiness locate us.”
Kwamy3003:
“I saw you on jarstore status. Congratulations.”
User4661879979108:
“I wonder if he really loves me.”
Nigerian lady kneels with ring as she proposes to her man
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a Nigerian lady surprising her man with a marriage proposal has gone viral on TikTok.
In what looks like a celebratory occasion, owing to the arrangement of the scene, the lady suddenly went on her knees before her man.
She brought out an engagement ring and, with a smile on her face, stretched it forth to her boyfriend.
