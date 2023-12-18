An old woman has been hailed on social media for treating her granddaughter to an unusual surprise on her birthday

The grandmother got the young lady a new 15-seater Toyota bus and handed it to her with other smaller presents

Many Nigerians had things to say as pictures of the grandmother and her grandchild with the bus emerged online

An unidentified grandma has gifted her granddaughter a brand new bus as a birthday present.

Facebook user, Prince Khelechy Nwankwo II, who shared the story on the social media platform, attached pictures of the old woman and her grandchild.

She handed her granddaughter the bus key. Photo Credit: Prince Khelechy Nwankwo II



In the pictures, the lady was all smiles as she posed beside the 15-seater Toyota with her grandmother.

Another picture showed her receiving the bus key from the old woman. She also had other smaller gifts in her hand.

It was reported that the lady recently clocked 20 years. While many Nigerians commended her granny for the gesture, others lashed out at their grandmothers.

Nigerians divided over the bus gift

Armstrong Growth said:

"This is why you should love God and take life seriously so when you grow grey,you go da pull this kind stunts Nobi to da fly from roof to roof."

Blessing Jackson said:

"This is what my grandma will do if she have the money may God continue to keep and protect her for me."

Chinecherem Odoani said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations to her jhare.

"See wetin grandmothers dey do for their grandkids when my own talk say I no go make am for this life."

Súmmér Dé Lá Kwíñ said:

"My grandma has done more than enough for me.

"I'd rather be happy to gift her a car."

Princess Kasim said:

"I no sure say na the 20 years when me turn this year na wetin she turn hooo please borrow me your grandmother for just a day."

Cëlyñ Danîél's said:

"Congratulations Rich kids everywhere dey oppress person!!"

Davi Ochy said:

"My grandma go think say na skit now her own na to dey over feed person."

OkereJnr said:

"Cool now is time for real business she can drive from Lagos to Kano."

Glo Ry said:

"This one wey everybody grandma Na the best who come be the ones wey dey fly go night."

