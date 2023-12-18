A young boy in a smart suit impressed the internet with his amazing dance moves in a video that went viral

The boy, who was overjoyed to attend the wedding, displayed his new skills with confidence and flair

The video captured his cheerful smile as he danced energetically, knowing that he was being filmed

A video showed a boy in a dapper suit that matched the mood of the wedding occasion.

He moved his feet and body with grace and rhythm, showing off his talent and passion for dancing.

Young groom dancing. Photo credit: @igweofd.east/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He seemed to enjoy every moment of the celebration, as he smiled brightly and looked around at the guests.

He was aware of the camera recording his performance and did not shy away from it. He gave his best and entertained the viewers with his remarkable dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

StaRR reacted:

“The girl was like"which kind groom be this"

Elajem said:

“I did not want to laugh till l saw the main groom sef.”

JEniFAN wrote:

“Baba think say na him wedding.”

Flashy commented:

“The girl was like guy you're doing too much.”

Kamsiyonna also commented:

“She's like pardon?”

Otee:

“The girl first shock.”

Carbi:

“The guy be like who don first come life.”

Chidera4156:

“Omo the page boy took it personal.”

Aunty Favour:

“The main groom dy dance slow mo.”

ICF:

“It's the look on his face for me.”

Henry Dons:

“Small groom with vibaz.”

Sonia:

“Baby girl is in shock.”

Faithy8:

“Why the groom Dey on slowmo?”

Dedex:

“I like this little guy.”

Urban fisher:

“The girl was like what kinda dance is this?”

Disabled groom displays electrifying dance at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a touching display of resilience and joy, a disabled man was captured dancing energetically with his bride on their wedding day.

Despite his disability, the groom outshone everyone present with his spirited and lively dance moves.

The video showcased his determination to embrace life's celebratory moments to the fullest, inspiring viewers with his infectious positivity.

Source: Legit.ng