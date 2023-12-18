The increase in registration fees by JAMB indicates a shift from the previous costs, affecting both UTME candidates and foreign applicants

However, JAMB is set to release comprehensive registration details soon, that will enable candidates get a clearer understanding of the adjusted fees for the 2024 exercise

Alongside the UTME registration adjustments, the board has also released information on the registration period for the sale of Direct Entry (DE) application forms in 2024

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has increased the registration fees for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Candidates will pay more for 2024 UTME registration fees. Photo credit: JAMB

Source: Facebook

The examiniation board made this known in a statement issued via its official website on X page (formerly Twitter).

According to the statement released on Sunday, December 17, JAMB's updated registration fees are outlined as follows:

"Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira Only,(N7,700 )for UTME registration inclusive of a mock examination, and Six Thousand Two Hundred Naira Only (N6,200) for UTME registration without the mock examination."

Meanwhile, before the recent adjustment, the cost of the JAMB form without a mock exam stood at N5,700 and the application form inclusive of a mock exam was priced at N6,700, Channels TV reported.

The board also said the application documents for foreign candidates will now be available at $30 dollars.

JAMB is expected to give a comprehensive breakdown of these fees when it unveils the registration details on or before Monday, January 15, 2024.

In addition to UTME registration adjustments, JAMB also released information on the registration period for the sale of Direct Entry (DE) application documents in 2024.

Important notice: JAMB begins registration, creation of profile for 2024 UTME/DE

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB announced the registration dates of the 2024 UTME and Direct Entry (DE).

JAMB in a statement on Sunday, December 17, that prospective candidates can now begin creating their profiles on the JAMB website.

It also stated that prospective candidates have six weeks, until Monday, February 26, to complete their registration.

JAMB announces verbal reasoning tests for 2024 DE candidates, gives Reason

Similarly, Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB said Direct Entry candidates will undertake cognitive and verbal reasoning tests from 2024.

The Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said the test will measure the candidate’s skills and not be the usual subjects test.

Oloyede made this known during a virtual meeting with Commissioners of Education of the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday, December 11.

Source: Legit.ng