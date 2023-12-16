A Nigerian lady said she would not be able to travel all the way to Abuja to visit a man with just N20k as transportation fare

The Abuja man who sent her the money got angry and said what the lady did to him amounted to 419

However, the lady said the money was too small and indicated that the man should have booked a flight

A man who sent N20,000 for a lady to use as fare to visit him in Abuja has expressed his anger because she failed to show up.

In a TikTok post made by the lady, the man was heard in a voice note referring to the lady as a 419 woman.

The lady said N20k was too small. Photo credit: TikTok/@ukhaylove4.

Source: TikTok

The man said the lady must make efforts to stop the practice of collecting money from men and not visiting them.

But the lady, identified on TikTok as Nancy, insisted that the money was small and she could not have possibly made it to Abuja with it.

She did not disclose her location but said in the comment section that the man should have booked a flight for her.

She wrote:

"How I wan take use 20k for transport go see man? All the way to Abuja? Na juju be that?They aren’t ready until they book flights"

See her post below:

Reactions as lady refuses to visit man who sent her N20k

@adunnyyyade asked:

"How N20k wan carry you reach Abuja?"

@Biju-Xoxo said:

"You put yourself into a serious problem."

@Amaberry said:

"You did well my dear. We that are in Abuja they don't give us shishi. After visiting them, the highest them go give you 1k."

@MMA said:

"I'm proud of you mami. I chop 50k imagine leaving Lagos to Abuja. Maka Gini make kidnappers carry me. Wetin I go tell my mama?"

Source: Legit.ng