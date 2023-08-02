A small plane crashed into beach water in New Hampshire, United States of America, shocking beachgoers who witnessed the scene

A single-engine Piper PA-18 plane crashed into the water at New Hampshire Beach, USA.

People watched with amazement as the small plane descended into the beach water like a kite.

The pilot of the plane was the only one onboard the plane. Photo credit: Twitter/@AP.

When it crash-landed into the water, it flipped over as if it did not have any weight.

After flipping over, it returned to a vertical position as people ran to the scene to take a look.

Tammy Nowlan, an eyewitness at the beach with her boyfriend, used her phone to capture the moment the plane crashed.

Small plane crashes into water

AP reports that the plane was dragging a banner advertising an event before it crashlanded.

Tammy told AP:

“I remember my boyfriend saying, ‘Looks like something fell off that plane.” “It was the craziest thing. “It just slowly glided in like something from a movie. I saw the pilot get out and he was safe, and I said, ‘Thank goodness.’”

Pilot unharmed as plane crashes into water

The plane's pilot is said to be safe as he walked out of the aircraft himself unharmed.

Also, the small plane has been hauled out of the water and handed over to the owner. The video of the incident was posted on Twitter by AP.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as plane crashes into water

@mmmBEE_G said:

"The guy sitting in the chair is very determined to relax at the beach today."

@Stuartscot21045 commented:

"You say "landed". Many might beg to differ."

