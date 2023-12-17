A Nigerian lady recounted how a man who wanted her number persisted in his pursuit even after she declined firmly

She said the man tried to took her phone from her, and the situation got heated until her phone fell and shattered

The incident sparked outrage among many who criticised the man for his aggressive behavior

A Nigerian lady shared a harrowing story of how a man who was interested in her refused to take no for an answer and persisted in his unwanted pursuit.

She said the man approached her on the street and asked for her phone number, but she declined.

Her phone got smashed. Photo credit: Getty Images. Note: For illustration purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

However, the man did not respect her wishes and tried to take her phone from her hand, hoping to get her number by force. The situation escalated during which her phone slipped from their grasp and fell to the ground, breaking into pieces.

The incident caused a lot of outrage among many people who read her story online. They condemned the man for his aggressive and disrespectful behaviour and urged men to respect women’s choices and boundaries.

See the tweet below:

