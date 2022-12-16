A lady refused to let go after she ran into a man she once gave her phone number to but who did not call her

The story was posted by one Ola of Shomolu who said he had lost interest and deleted the lady's contact

The fact that the lady insisted on him collecting the number again has stirred reactions as some said it was because of Christmas

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Twitter user who collected a lady's phone number but failed to call her has narrated what happened after.

The interesting story was posted on Thursday, December 15, by Ola of Shomolu who said he had deleted the phone number.

The man said the lady gave him the phone number again. Photo credit: Monkeybusinessimages and Westend61/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ola said he collected the lady's number in Akure but he later lost interest in pursuing her and decided to drop the idea and do away with her contact.

Nigerian lady who gave phone number to a man twice

However, he ran into the girl again the next day and she asked why he didn't call her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

On why he deleted the number, he said further:

"I felt it wasn’t worth it. Fortunately we met the next day and this babe legit asked me why I didn’t call her again later that night as promised but I told her I couldn’t find the number that I forgot to save it then this girl gave me the number again. omo I just weak."

But Twitter users are interpreting this to mean that she may want to bill Ola for Christmas.

Some simply said the girl is a good girl which is why she is making such efforts not to stress Ola.

See the full story below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@phveektordrayne said:

"Good babe no dey stress man, if she stress you just get her to bed and free her later so your effort no go waste."

@btloaded123 said:

"December dan reach comrade wake-up."

@f8tality_ said:

"December bone straight won’t buy itself bro. Call that girl today and fix things up."

Man cancels his wedding

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man called off his wedding.

According to the story, the man said he found out that the bride visited her ex-boyfriend.

A video that trended for days showed when the lady tried to plead with her man for forgiveness.

Source: Legit.ng