A trending video of two little girls giving their father a hilarious makeover has gone viral on social media

The video showed the father sitting calmly on a chair as his daughters practised their imperfect skills on him

Netizens who watched the video reiterated the special bond which always exists between fathers and daughters

In a humourous TikTok video, two pretty little girls showed off their make-up skills on their father.

In the video shared by @teambribri_, the father was captured sitting patiently as his daughters enthusiastically applied makeup to his face, leaving no product untouched.

Little girls give dad a hilarious face beat Photo credit: @teambribri/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Hilarious video trends as man gets a full make-up transformation from daughters

One of the daughters went the extra mile by fixing lashes on her father, adding a touch of glamour to the transformation.

The video quickly gained popularity on TikTok, with netizens finding the daughters' act incredibly amusing.

Many viewers commented on the special bond between fathers and daughters, reiterating how daughters often know just how to have fun with their dads.

The video also showcased the lightheartedness and joy that can be found in family relationships, even in unexpected and unconventional moments like a makeup session.

Reactions as little girls give dad a makeover

As the TikTok video spread across social media platforms, comment sections were filled with hilarious reactions and anecdotes from people who could relate to similar experiences.

@Shain146 said:

“I have two daughters I love them but they can't do this to me ever!”

@Dark Sage reacted:

“We are on our way to save you bro but we stop for some food, you want anything?”

@Adullam commented:

“No matter how hard a lion Father is, he will always be taken down by his daughters That's a real dad.”

@mrs_alisha_trinibaby said:

“When him smell her arm me bawll out man I do my son the same.”

@Chev said:

“Blink if you need help bro.”

@Customerservicesupport1 said:

“He's like. The things I gotta do to make my kids feel love and wanted by they daddy.”

Watch the video below:

Funny father plays prank on daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young father, @kwasi_optional, has played an expensive prank on his daughter to get how she would react, and people could not stop talking about it. While in the room, the man acted like the coke he drank poisoned him. @kwasi_optional screamed before "slumping" onto the bed.

With a camera set to capture the kid's reaction, the kid beat her dad for some time, telling him to wake up and play with her. When the father did not budge, she left him on the bed without thinking he may be dead and got off the camera.

She laughed when she took a peek at his eyeballs. People said that she was innocent and did not know about death.

Source: Legit.ng