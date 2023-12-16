A 60-year-old man was arrested for not bringing dowry to his in-laws

He asked them to pay for the introduction ceremony and broke the agreement

He apologised and promised to repay them for the cancelled ceremony

The incident took place in Bukwo District, where the man, Samuel Maikut, went to his in-laws’ home without the expected dowry, shocking and angering the family of his bride-to-be.

According Ugandan Monitor, Maikut reportedly told the family that he wanted to marry their daughter in a traditional way and asked them to cover the costs of the introduction ceremony.

The man apologised. Photo credit: Ugandan Monitor/UGC

Source: UGC

The family of the bride spent a large sum, amounting to N1.2 million naira, on the preparations for the ceremony, expecting Maikut to come with four cows and three goats, as they had agreed.

However, when the long-awaited day came, Maikut arrived empty-handed, breaking the terms of the agreement.

To make matters worse, Maikut was late, showing up 20 minutes after the set time of 5 pm. His lateness and his lack of dowry created a tense situation.

The family of the bride, understandably annoyed, questioned Maikut about his failure to keep his promise, but he could not give a convincing answer.

As the situation threatened to turn violent, the local authorities were called, leading to Maikut’s arrest by the police.

Later, the 60-year-old apologised for the unfortunate outcome and promised to reimburse the family of the bride for the money they lost due to the cancelled ceremony.

Nigerian man lands in trouble after moving wife, kids to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Twitter user @dolawanle has shared the painful story of a man whose wife plotted evil against him in the United Kingdom.

Sharing the story, he noted that it was crucial to think beyond financial prospects and qualifications when considering relocation with a spouse.

The user highlighted the need to assess the potential challenges that could arise in the marriage and how they might impact the dynamics within the family. Dolawanle shared a distressing case where a man brought his wife and three children to the UK as dependents, only to face unexpected turmoil.

Source: Legit.ng