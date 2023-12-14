Many years after he built toy cars and bikes, 31-year-old Lubem is now earning money making real motorcycles with condemned irons

The Benue indigene shared with Legit.ng how his mother took him to a mechanic workshop after noticing his talent at an early stage

The young man opened up about how he knew he was special and began customising motorcycles for sale

A Benue man, Johnson Lubem Noah, has achieved popularity in his community by building bikes from scratch for locals at a price.

His fame went so far and wide that he was even interviewed by popular vlogger, Lucky Udu.

Johnson Lubem Noah built motorycles from scratch in Benue state. Photo Credit: LuBem Constructions

Lubem said it started from age 5

In a chat with Legit.ng, Lubem, who hails from Gboko, said it all started when he began to make toy cars and bikes at age five.

He stated that his talent caught the eyes of his grandmother who dubbed him 'engineer'. In 2000, he narrated how his mum decided to help hone his talent.

"At the age of 7, my mother took me to a motorcycle mechanic. That was year 2000. So with the help of mechanical skills, I started building real bicycles."

How Lubem found out he is special

The young man stated that he discovered his real potential upon graduating from the mechanic workshop his mum had taken him to in 2010.

He said people brought their bikes to him to be customised and that was when it hit him even more that he had something special in him. In his words:

"People will buy bikes and come to me so I can change it into my own design. So, that made me understand that I am special, because they were buying from the original stand and coming to me so I could change it into my design."

From that point, he disclosed that he built different bikes from scratch such as Cafe Racer, Street Cub, BMX Cub and many others.

With a burning desire to transfer his knowledge to people, Lubem revealed he has a YouTube channel, which was opened in 2019, where he trains others on how to do what he does.

