Social media users have reacted to a trending video of a Father Christmas worshipping in a church

The clip showed the person in the Father Christmas costume on his knees with another in Mickey Mouse's outfit

Many people were in stitches over the incident in the clip, just as many others seized the opportunity to praise the comic aspect of the country

A video of a Father Christmas under anointing during a church service has gone viral online and generated a buzz.

TikTok user, @michris247, who shared the clip, found it hilarious, joking that the Father Christmas may be possessed by a witch.

Father Christmas under the anointing. Photo Credit: @michris247

Source: TikTok

The caption of the clip as seen on TikTok explained that the Father Christmas forgot his work after falling under the anointing.

The location of the incident could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

The clip showed the Santa Claus on his knees with another person in a Mickey Mouse costume. They appeared to be in worship as well.

Watch the video below:

The clip made people laugh

king doings said:

"No country sweet pass Nigeria. bring the country out am waiting."

Onome Abey said:

''Na because he share loud give children instead of gift."

Expensive Vera said:

"God ibeg o this na the most funniest video on the net."

Swimpool GUY said:

"Nr b corporate worship campus 2 b dis."

Nayomii said:

"Their eyes don see shegee no easy."

Calm waves said:

"Them raise prayer point and na Father Christmas problem be dat..."

staciee said:

"Wetin Father Christmas and micky’s eye see teach to fall under anointing."

Elisa said:

"I just say make I enter church after work na here holy spirit hold me."

