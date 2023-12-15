A video of a young lady who saluted her father after returning from the camp orientation has moved people

The video shows the young lady in her NYSC uniform, giving a respectful salute to her father

The father seemed pleased with his daughter’s gesture and he reciprocated warmly

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian corper who saluted her father after returning from the compulsory three-week camp orientation has gone viral on TikTok.

The video shows the female NYSC member giving salutation to her father, who wore a casual traditional outfit common among Nigerians.

Lady salutes father. Photo credit: @beerah19/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video has received thousands of likes and comments from TikTok users who praised the corper and her father for their bond.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Enny tee reacted:

“Yes please post the full video and tag me.”

Modernbeauty.ngl said:

“Who's that person blocking the camera.”

Debmest wrote:

“Funniest part, I saw you making this video In my school this afternoon (Open University)Osogbo.”

ThriftbyTife commented:

“CongratulationsR this is nice.”

Big Ashake:

“Congrats sis.”

Dunni fabrics:

“Congratulations my babygirl always proud of you.”

Fadeel:

“Congratulations dear sister.”

Stylesbymorh:

“My baby congratulations.”

Azeezmorufatayoni:

“Congratulations my dear.”

‘Corper’ goes to market, salutes brother who dropped out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a female corps member, Esther Chidinma Oyekwe, has with a high sense of humility paid huge respect to her brother.

Marching in a marketplace, the lady performed a parade to his shop as she addressed the camera, narrating how the man dropped out of school for them after their father died.

Esther said that he made that sacrifice so that she and her siblings could have a good education. The grateful lady, therefore, stated that she would like to give him six salutes to pay her respect.

Female corps member hits market to salute her mum

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who recently completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program has melted hearts on the net with how she appreciated her mother.

Sporting the NYSC uniform, the female corps member stormed the market where her mum fries snacks for a living and flaunted her certificate.

After flaunting the certificate before her mother, the lady then saluted her mother who looked excited.

Source: Legit.ng