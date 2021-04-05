- Engineer Kabir, a Katsina based man, has impressed many Nigerians with his skills in building motorcycles

- Photos of the motorcycles allegedly built by Kabir have flooded social media with commendations from Nigerians

- Some have called on the government to help the talented man with fine-tuning and mass-producing the motorcycles for commercial sales

A Nigerian simply identified as Engineer Kabir has wowed many with his talent as he builds motorcycles from scratch.

A Twitter post by Gen. Yunus Jnr, @yunusxonline, states that Engineer Kabir who is based in Garejin Ali Chizo in Katsina state has no formal education.

Engineer Kabir, a Nigerian with no formal education builds motorcycles in Katsina. Photo credit: Abdullahi Bambale

Source: Facebook

A similar post was spotted on the Facebook page of one Abdullahi Bambale who shares Kabir's phone numbers (07063146240 and 08155894355) for anyone who wants to patronise him.

Many Nigerians on social media are impressed with the man's talents as they commend him.

Babatunde Matanmi said on Facebook:

"Very good and interesting, well done. I suggest he should name it Kabircycle."

Taiwo Modupe Awosika said:

"This can be mass produced by a Nigerian company. If this get to China, they will fabricate it and sell it to us. This is beautiful and excellent."

Adebiyi Mayowa Angelmayor said:

"Funny enough the Nigeria society of engineers will say this man should not be called engineer because he doesn’t have the paper they went to either polytechnic or university to acquire with no serious skill set."

Nnamdi God'SonsFinest Okafor said:

"Very impressive, where is the fuel tank? Or doesn't it use fuel?"

Akinlolu Akinnifesi said:

"Can you imagine! May God bless the work of his hands."

Shafbeyioku, @shafbeyioku, said on Twitter:

"Really? This is great. The FG should find an automobile manufacturer to do a collabo with this guy without cheating him."

Black revolutionaries, @OttakuSenshi, said:

"Why do we always have to wait for the government?

"I'm 100% sure there are wealthy, educated, and enlightened personas in Katsina that should see the prospect of their talent.

"What's stopping them from investing in them? But no, they rather go and invest in companies abroad"

