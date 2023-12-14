Nigerian Lady Living UK Shows Easy Way to Keep Door Shut for Protection, Many Admit It Was Struggle
- A Nigerian lady living in the UK has gone viral with a video where she taught newcomers how to shut the door properly in the country
- She revealed that she had trouble closing her door when she first moved in and often discovered that her door was open whenever she left the house
- She showed a simple technique to close the door securely in seconds in the video
A young Nigerian lady who resides in the UK has attracted a lot of attention with her informative video, in which she instructs people new to the country on how to shut the door correctly.
She confessed that she faced a lot of difficulty in closing her door correctly when she first moved in and often returned to find that her door was not locked at all.
She demonstrated a simple and effective technique to ensure that the door is closed securely and safely in a matter of seconds in the video.
Her video has received a lot of positive feedback and appreciation from viewers who found it useful and relatable.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Godsonsbolaji reacted:
“Please Uk people allow us to rest o. Not only una Dey there abi must use put everything on social media.”
Adesanyakehindeam said:
“Not all doors are like this.”
Donfigo:
“Of all the problem,na to lock door you dey use finish my data.”
Remi:
“Make una shar calm down eyin ara uk.”
Panda:
“I'm in Ekiti and I lock my door like this.”
Jasmine:
“Thanks this is helpful.”
Paperz:
“Not you alone o.”
Wole:
“Had this similar challenge.”
Ubalarabe
“But they told us you don't have to lock ur doors in UK.”
Odipupo:
“Wahala these people ehn.”
Mary Patty:
“Thank you so much. i didn't know how to lock the door.”
Islay H:
“How else would you lock your door x1”
Queen:
“This is true.”
