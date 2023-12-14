A Nigerian lady living in the UK has gone viral with a video where she taught newcomers how to shut the door properly in the country

She revealed that she had trouble closing her door when she first moved in and often discovered that her door was open whenever she left the house

She showed a simple technique to close the door securely in seconds in the video

A young Nigerian lady who resides in the UK has attracted a lot of attention with her informative video, in which she instructs people new to the country on how to shut the door correctly.

She confessed that she faced a lot of difficulty in closing her door correctly when she first moved in and often returned to find that her door was not locked at all.

Nigerian lad shares how to lock door. Photo credit: @okorite_membere

Source: TikTok

She demonstrated a simple and effective technique to ensure that the door is closed securely and safely in a matter of seconds in the video.

Her video has received a lot of positive feedback and appreciation from viewers who found it useful and relatable.

Godsonsbolaji reacted:

“Please Uk people allow us to rest o. Not only una Dey there abi must use put everything on social media.”

Adesanyakehindeam said:

“Not all doors are like this.”

Donfigo:

“Of all the problem,na to lock door you dey use finish my data.”

Remi:

“Make una shar calm down eyin ara uk.”

Panda:

“I'm in Ekiti and I lock my door like this.”

Jasmine:

“Thanks this is helpful.”

Paperz:

“Not you alone o.”

Wole:

“Had this similar challenge.”

Ubalarabe

“But they told us you don't have to lock ur doors in UK.”

Odipupo:

“Wahala these people ehn.”

Mary Patty:

“Thank you so much. i didn't know how to lock the door.”

Islay H:

“How else would you lock your door x1”

Queen:

“This is true.”

Source: Legit.ng