A video of Nanny Rosie taking her children to a famous zoo and making them feel at ease has attracted a lot of views online

The well-liked nanny showed her children various animals and they seemed to have a blast

She asked them about their zoo adventure and they said they had a great time

A heartwarming video of Nanny Rosie and her children visiting a famous zoo and having a wonderful time has gone viral online.

The video shows the well-liked nanny and her adorable children answering questions after exploring the zoo and seeing different kinds of animals.

They were so happy. Photo credit: @rozalinachocolatebae/TikTok

Source: TikTok

They looked happy and excited as they learned about the animals and their habitats. She asked them about their feelings and thoughts on their zoo experience and they said they had a lot of fun.

The video has received a lot of positive comments and praises for Nanny Rosie and her parenting skills.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ostege Gal reacted:

“But rose looks young is that her daughter.”

M-d A.Manuel said:

“Rosie when you go back for the kids in LEBANON because Mary at hospital.”

Faty wrote:

“Have fun with your family, I'm planning to visit Masai Mara and Amboseli Safari next year with my kids as well!”

Sharlet madrine:

“Your daughter resembles you.”

Brenda:

“Your kids are happy.”

Mathu Dory:

“A woman never losssee Rosie kids r now big babies . cute!.”

Chris beibe:

“The daughter looks like you.”

Teachfromtheheart:

“Shout out to family who took care of your children for two years. They're beautiful.”

Ro_selle:

“Beautiful children.”

