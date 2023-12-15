A hilarious TikTok video of a cute baby interacting with a cactus toy has taken the internet by storm

The footage showed a baby wearing a white fur jacket sitting on a couch, while a toy cactus imitated the baby's sounds

Netizens penned funny comments about the video while reacting to the baby's confusion about being imitated

A baby's funny interaction with a cactus toy has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide.

Shared by @narieloveee, the footage depicted a small baby sitting on a couch, dressed in a white fur jacket.

Mum buys cactus for little daughter Photo credit: @narieloveee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Baby's surprising encounter with singing cactus trends

Positioned opposite the baby was a potted cactus toy that mimicked the baby's sounds, surprising and amusing the little one.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As the baby cried or made any sound, the cactus toy responded by imitating the baby's vocalisations.

This unexpected interaction between the baby and the toy left the little one astonished and confused.

The video showcased the baby's adorable reactions as she tried to make sense of the cactus toy's mimicry

Netizens delighted by hilarious video of baby and singing cactus

The hilarious video has generated a wave of laughter and joy among netizens.

Social media users have been quick to react, sharing their amusement and delight over the funny interaction.

@CANDACE said:

“She the only baby I've seen that figured it out.”

@nannii_nannil reacted:

“It's the lil huhs for me. I'm only mad they made a toy do what I naturally do to babies.”

@Sunshine said:

“The way she sized it up at first.”

@MsTonyaDeLayia said:

“Babies know they be crying for no reason.”

@koko reacted:

“I swear she was about to slap that thing.”

@Scoops reacted:

“I know why I'm crying, but why you crying.”

Watch the video below:

Funny dad dresses son in oversized wear

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trending video of a little boy rocking an oversized outfit on his first day of school has stirred hilarious reactions online.

The little boy who was dressed by his father, lay on the bed in his oversized outfit as his dad blessed him with words of wisdom. He further advised his son not to be afraid because he looks great and 'good to go.'

The little boy kept a straight face as he stared deeply at his dad. Perhaps, he was wondering what was going on.

Source: Legit.ng