A Nigerian family sent away their daughter's abroad-based fiancé following his refusal to send an invite

The parents had requested an invitation for their daughter to visit him in Europe before their wedding

The incident sparked a discussion about the importance of Igbo traditions in modern marriages

A family has caused a buzz online after calling off their daughter’s wedding which was already scheduled for December.

The family reportedly took the surprising move following the fiancé’s refusal to send an invitation to visit him abroad before his wedding.

Family stops man from marrying daughter MICHELE SPATARI, JOHN WESSELS/ Getty Images Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Family trends after abruptly cancelling daughter's wedding

According to @T_nsofor on Twitter, they had demanded that her fiancé send her an invitation to visit him in Europe before their scheduled December wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The couple had already planned for the lady to quit her job, obtain a passport, and prepare to move with her fiancé after the wedding.

However, the parents believed it was crucial to follow the Igbo tradition of investigating and asking questions before the marriage.

Despite the parents' request, the fiancé had been reluctant to send the invitation and make arrangements for the lady to visit him.

He kept on making excuses, causing tension and uncertainty in the wedding plans.

Last week, the fiancé returned to Nigeria, hoping to discuss the wedding preparations with the woman's parents.

Man chased away by fiancée’s parents over refusal to send invite to Europe

To the surprise of many, the woman's parents took drastic action when the fiancé approached them for wedding discussions.

Instead of welcoming him, they chased him away, expressing their disappointment and frustration.

The parents firmly believed that the Igbo tradition of conducting two different types of visits to the groom's family or the place where the woman would be living after marriage was essential in ensuring a successful union.

Nsofor wrote;

“Around January, this girl got engaged, and did an introduction, her fiancé lives in Europe and the plan was a December wedding this year.

"He asked her to quit her job, get a passport & start preparing to move with him after the wedding. Her parents told him to send her an invite so that she could see the situation of things where he lives before the wedding and that they would sponsor the trip.

"He has been reluctant and making excuses to do this. he came back to Nigeria Last week and went to her parents for wedding plans and they chased him away. I believe that Igbo tradition of investigating and asking questions prior to the marriage and 2 different types of visits done before the marriage to the groom's family or wherever she will be living after the marriage is very important and helpful with modern marriages.”

Reactions as family rejects Europe-based man for their daughter

This incident sparked a heated debate among netizens, with some supporting the parents' decision to uphold tradition, while others argued that modern marriages should prioritise open communication.

@Ambassador reacted:

“Funny to be read "Good parents" upandan! How many of us are sincere enough to tell our parents who we are in a relationship with? Is it not our generation that embarrass our parents to accept marriages cos you went to the city & boom, you don carry belle? Biko,define "HYPOCRISY"

@rheenrhee said:

“Those are good parents. You're putting your child in the care of another person in a far away country. It's only fair to know what to expect to avoid stories that touch.”

@Emeriegenevieve reacted:

“I love parents like this honestly, I didn't suffer in my parents' house, so why will I go and suffer in another man's house all in the name of marriage.”

@Ms_Mariaah reacted:

“Happy to hear she has contented parents with good head and spirit of discernment to do the needful before any concrete marriage plans commenced! As it should be. His plans were probably to marry her, then skipper off to Europe without her, no job, tied in LD marriage.”

@Adelusi reacted:

“But, how easy is it to 'send an invite and for her to get a visa to Europe. Not only is it super expensive, the chances of refusal will be much higher than if they were already married. If they don't know each other well enough, they should wait until they're ready.”

See the post below:

Nigerian man returns to wife after 8 years in America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman simply identified as Hajia Nosimot has celebrated finally seeing her husband again after eight years of being apart.

Nosimot's husband has been in America during those years and she was more than excited as she received him at the airport. The excited woman shared the heartwarming video on TikTok and elicited reactions from netizens who celebrated their reunion.

A scene in the clip showed Nosimot's husband helping himself to a Nigerian delicacy in what appears to be an eatery. Nosimot also shared a loved-up photo they took together.

Source: Legit.ng