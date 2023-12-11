A viral video showed a couple tying the knot in a hospital as the groom was recovering from an illness

He had fallen ill a few days before their planned wedding day and the family did not want to change the date

The family decided to join the bride and the minister at the hospital to complete the ceremony

A video of a couple who got married while the man was in a hospital recovering from sickness has gone viral and was met with mixed reactions.

It was indicated that the man was supposed to get married on that day but eventually fell sick a few days before the wedding.

Couple gets married on hospital bed.

Source: Twitter

The family decided not to postpone the wedding and simply went to the hospital with the wife and pastor to perfect the wedding.

While some had indicated that it would have been better if they had waited for the man to recover fully, others thanked the hospital for allowing such to happen.

See the tweet below:

