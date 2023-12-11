A lady who became an internet sensation when rumours circulated that she had called off her own wedding has set the record straight

The woman explained that she felt compelled to speak out after she received a lot of criticism from online users

She revealed that she was not the one who cancelled the wedding, but she only found out that the wedding had been delayed like everyone else

A lady who went viral after reports were flying that she canceled her own wedding has cleared the air about what happened.

The lady indicated that it was important for her to break her silence after she saw that she was facing a lot of backlash from concerned people online.

The lady breaks her silence. Photo credit: @nairobibuzzke

Source: Instagram

She disclosed that she was not the one who canceled the wedding, but she only heard that the wedding had been postponed just like everybody and has not had enough information about what happened.

She also said ever since she received the news of her postponed wedding that she had been crying bitterly but yet could not explain how the news got out that she had canceled her own wedding.

Many people were shocked by her explanation and probed further on what transpired.

Watch the video here and below as she explained in her language:

Lady cancels wedding as fiance gives her 4 conditions

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported about a lady who had no other option than to cancel her own wedding to fiance after he gave her four conditions.

The lady revealed that her fiancee was asking her to join cult which was against her personal conviction.

She was left with no option that than to end the wedding which was not initial decision in the first place.

Nigerian lady cancels wedding disclosing she can't continue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported about a Nigerian lady who canceled her own wedding citing the fact she no longer feel like continuing the journey.

The man indicated that it was because he asked for some support from the lady.

Many people have criticized the lady for wasting the man's time.

Source: Legit.ng