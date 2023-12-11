A man who is in love with the yellow colour stepped out with his motorcycle, which is draped in yellow

Not only that, everything the man wore on his body is yellow in colour, demonstrating his undying love for yellow

Some netizens who saw the video of the man on TikTok hilariously referred to him as MTN brand ambassador

A man has been called an MTN brand ambassador because of his love for the yellow colour.

A video posted on TikTok by @ismala.souleymanoshows that the man takes pride in flying the yellow colour wherever he goes.

Funny people called the man an MTN brand ambassador. Photo credit: TikTok/@ismala.souleymano.

Source: TikTok

In the video, which now has over 31,000 comments, the man was seen dressed in a yellow-coloured attire from head to toe.

His cap, shirt and trousers are all yellow-coloured and he capped it with a shoe which has a mixture of white and yellow.

Man shows his love for yellow colour

Above all, he further demonstrated his love for the yellow colour by painting his bike yellow.

He parked his bike and stepped down to demonstrate to local music blaring in the background of the video.

His followers found the video very amusing, and hilarious comments trailed the clip.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of man who loves yellow colour

@favyadesuwa said:

"Everybody say yellow!!! (In rema’s voice)."

@honey smiley said:

"The real story behind YELLOW FEVER."

@Mariam Jallo1 commented:

"Justice for yellow."

@richeycred asked:

"Why your own things they always dey different?"

@Izah said:

"MTN brand ambassador."

@All star reacted:

"For they village he be Pablo."

@iboss kobby said:

"Why is no one talking about his footwear?"

@babypeace105 said:

"Nobody is talking about the sandals."

@Aaliyat reacted:

"I see this fine boy for my party he wear YELLOW."

Man decorates his bike in a special way

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man caught attention on TikTok because of the way he decorated his bike to look neat and attractive.

A traditional song played in the background as the man drove his shiny bike around town.

People are reacting to the video on TikTok as they appreciate the man for creating his happiness.

Source: Legit.ng