A Nigerian man got people's attention when he showed his dogs sneaking out of the house to fend for food

One of the animals displayed great intelligence as it pulled at the gate with all its full body weight to open it

Nigerians made jokes out of the situation and said even the male dog was trying to make life easier for its female counterpart

A young man has shared a video showing the moment his two dogs planned their way out of the house.

He (@d_specia) said that they were hungry and wanted to fend for themselves in any way possible.

Dog demonstrated brilliance

A male dog jumped on the house gate, gave it a kick, and opened it so that its female counterpart could exit.

Many Nigerians who watched the dog's video were amazed by how the male animal took care of the female dog.

Watch their video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

valdo$ said:

"Just imagine even for dog na the male one dey work."

happyday said:

"Just pray make dem no go open for thieves."

Auskidope said:

"Patient dog no fit wait again him wan go hustle food."

adunife_ wondered:

"How una dey see all this things capture?"

johnstone142 said:

"Dog still get sense pass goat."

Joel Believe. FX Trader said:

"Who else notice the dog used one leg to mash the gate to get pulling force."

_blesha said:

"You see as him no stress him babe."

Classic said:

"If you no capture this, you go explain waiting you see tire."

cherish €fundz! said:

"Some people da buy human being keep for house call am pet."

Aso said:

"Baba wan go find daily bread."

pee_ter said:

"Let us get food bro, this people has Forget us."

olamide said:

"Nothing you wan tell me that dog na conductor be the owner."

