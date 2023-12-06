A woman has gained attention online after showing off the transformation of herself and her little bride after 10 years

The video which captured their glowing appearances and the grown-up look of the little bride impressed netizens

However, some concerned viewers raised concerns about the girl's skin tone which visibly got lighter

A woman has shared a heartwarming journey of transformation of herself and her little bride.

In a viral TikTok video, the woman identified as @mk_lush displayed images of the two of them, highlighting their significant changes over ten years.

Lady shares transformation of little bride after 10 years Photo credit: @mk_lush/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little bride's transformation stuns many

From their youthful appearances as a bride and her little counterpart to their present-day glow-up, the video showcased the remarkable transformation and growth they have experienced.

In the current photos, they posed the same way and replicated the throwback photo which was shot during the wedding ten years ago.

Netizens react to 10 years transformation of little bride

The TikTok video quickly gained traction, amassing a significant number of views and comments.

Viewers were captivated by the evident changes in both the woman and the little bride, expressing their excitement and admiration for the glow-up.

Among the reactions to the video, some netizens however expressed concerns about the little bride's skin tone.

Accusations of skin bleaching were raised, with viewers suggesting that the girl had intentionally lightened her complexion.

@Willy commented:

“Lovely fEE, but how come she's fair in the current pic.”

@Yola said:

“Those saying she used bleaching cream nawa for una oo, if u look closely to de old pic u will notice that she's fair, ahbi una blind.”

@Ayomidele reacted:

“To those saying she bleached. Looking at the old picture sef.you will see she's light Let love and light lead instead if criticizing and condemning.”

@Adetutu reacted:

“In those days the camera quality was poor she's beautiful and same as u.”

@obioma said:

“Was expecting to see her in her own wedding dress lol.”

@Realtor commented:

“Face cards never declined.”

@Ada commented:

“She so beautiful.”

@sommy reacted:

“You be every year young.”

Watch the video below:

