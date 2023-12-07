Against all odds, a young man's academic aspiration has been achieved as he became the latest graduate in town

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he narrated how he 'hustled' as a security guard to cater for himself and his grandma

He noted the role a Yoruba man played in his life and how he quit his security job due to distance challenge

A Nigerian youth, Benjamin Dominic, has graduated from the Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB) with flying colours.

Benjamin sought to inspire people with his story and shared with Legit.ng exclusively how he did it against all odds.

Benjamin catered for himself and his grandma

The young man, who is currently doing his three-week orientation in one of the NYSC camps in the country, revealed he became a security guard in a bid to raise money. In his words:

"I became a security guard in order to raise money and cater for myself and my grandma.

"Along the line, I was admitted into the Nigerian Army University Biu to study military history in December 2018."

An 'angel' helped Benjamin

Benjamin said he had to quit the security guard job due to a distance challenge.

"I was earning 25k as my salary which I later left and went to school in Borno State.

"While in school, I stopped working because of the distance which was in Abuja."

He remarked about how a Yoruba man played a fatherly role in his life and took over the financing of his studies.

"A man I respected much and my loved ones kept helping me till I graduated with second class upper in December 2022."

