Nanny Rosie got more lovely comments online as she shared a throwback video of her and her boss' kids when she was in Lebanon

The kind-hearted nanny played with the kids like their mother, as they felt comfortable with her

One of the oyinbo kids could not stop laughing as she enjoyed her playtime with Rosie in their home

Viral Rosie, who became an internet sensation after a video showed the moment her boss and kids cried as she left them, shared another clip.

On her TikTok page, which now has over 700,000 followers, Rosie bonded with her oyinbo boss' kids in a video.

Rosie played with her boss' kids like their friend. Photo source: @rozalinachocolatebae

Source: TikTok

Nanny Rosie played with white kids

She told one of them, "My eyes," as the kid giggled, snuggling up to her. The kid's sibling rested on Rosie's chest.

The clip showed why the kids really wanted her back. Many praised Rosie in her comment section.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hajuk begged her:

"Plz Rosie come stay in Uganda."

Dianie509 said:

"I want a Rosie in my life."

MERIN said:

"This why now you're the world internet sensation."

scolls1 said:

"Rosie ur story is moving allover and it's nice thanks for working well and loving those kids,they love u waooo."

nirmen said:

"I have big respect for you."

Saly Kebe said:

"Please give her visa to stay permanent to work as their nanny their traumatic cries are too much please."

manupanter1 said:

"Apart from being a great person, you are also a great mother, very nice connection, your children miss you too, I hope you come back."

Ollie said:

"Your true love for those kids has made you famous across the world..."

Heartdesiretz said:

"Every mother wants Rosie."

PrettylineBeauty said:

"Rosie God bless you."

JOAN said:

"You're so kind hearted and kind to kids as well."

Rosie's boss changed her mind

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Rosie's Lebanon employer's wife said she did not want the Kenyan lady to come back.

The Lebanese woman disclosed this in a new video release uploaded on their TikTok page.

Source: Legit.ng