Nigerians have continued to donate cash and other valuables to a man who returned empty-handed from abroad

The man's story of how he used to earn N3 million abroad but now poor touched a lot of people

In the latest development, the man got a brand new bike, two job offers and N745,000 in cash

Nigerians have refused to turn their backs on a fellow citizen who returned from abroad with nothing.

The man was living abroad, where he worked and earned at least N3 million monthly, but he returned home after facing challenges.

Upon his return to Nigeria, the man started working as a security guard where he earned N50,000 monthly.

However, his life took an impressive turn after @a.a_clown2 shared his story on social media.

Nigerians have been donating money to the man since then. In the latest video, @a.a_clown2 revealed that the man got N745,000 within 48 hours.

She also gave the man a motorcycle bought for him by a famous blogger, Tunde Ednut. A car and two job offers were said to be waiting for the man.

When he got the bike and after he was informed of the new job, the man could not control his joy.

He said the whole thing happened like a miracle and that he was overwhelmed.

Reactions as man gets cash donations from Nigerians

@IRE BAMI MORE said:

"On your wedding day sha no use hall ooooo. Just go and rent a stadium because this love is massive."

@life said:

"This man English clear pass our president's own."

@Zulikha said:

"End of the year miracle."

@ennymama said:

"My sister, you will always meet favour at the point of your need. Thank you so much for helping a human being."

The man spent many years abroad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported how the same man, who is in his mid-50s became a security guard after he had spent between 15 to 20 years abroad.

The man spoke excellent English language as he narrated his life story and how he has been trying to be happy.

Many Nigerians who heard his story were moved as some praised his spoken English that could rival anybody's.

